To CCAC member Dennis Tucker it was important to show the American Legion emblem in its entirety. Each part holds a specific meaning, and to use some as design elements while leaving others out does a disservice to the emblem’s intent.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and a whole lot more, with a Coin World digital edition subscription!

CCAC member takes you inside meeting

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee member Dennis Tucker takes you inside the panel’s latest meeting, during which members reviewed and recommended designs for the 2019 American Legion Centennial commemorative coins.



Writing about the design recommendations, Tucker shared his inner thoughts before voting. “As I reviewed the design proposals, my mind kept returning to the importance of the American Legion’s emblem — that symbol that every Legion member, every military family, and every person who has benefited from its programs, is familiar with. To me it was crucial that at least one of the three coins feature the emblem prominently as its main design device. I also felt it was important to show the emblem in its entirety. Each part holds a specific meaning, and to use some as design elements while leaving others out does a disservice to the emblem’s intent.”

More on the extra letters on recent quarters

“Collectors’ Clearinghouse” author Mike Diamond follows up on his earlier column about 2017-P Frederick Douglass quarter dollars “in which some of the incuse letters of DOUGLASS were faintly duplicated on the raised circle that contains the normal letters. At the time I wasn’t sure whether this was machine doubling or ejection impact doubling.”

After getting an opportunity to view additional coins, Diamond is closer to what he believes is a resolution to his earlier uncertainty. Read the details in his column, exclusive to the digital and print editions of the April 9 issue of Coin World.

Are you sure your Maple Leaf is genuine?

Michael Fahey, writing in “Detecting Counterfeits,” describes the attributes of a counterfeit Canadian 2013 Maple Leaf silver bullion coin, warning, “As with other bullion fakes, this piece makes a profit for its creator by containing little to no silver, instead of the ounce of silver in a genuine coin.”

The coin is a fairly crude counterfeit made of base metal with little or no silver and created from hand-cut dies. The result is a coin that is underweight with distinct design abnormalities that has no bullion value. Read his column in the April 9 issue of Coin World.

They shouldn’t circulate, yet they do

Bill O’Rourke, author of the “Found in Rolls” column, keeps finding coins in rolls that should not be there. In his most recent search through rolls of small-sized dollar coins, he discovered many recent Presidential and Native American dollars that were struck for collector sales only and not for circulation. He even found a Proof dollar.

“Of the Native American coins found, a Proof 2011-S Wampanoag Treaty dollar made a surprise appearance. This coin, while obviously toned, still had very smooth and Prooflike fields,” he writes. Read more in the digital and print editions of the April 9 issue of Coin World.