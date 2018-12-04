The 1895-O dime is the key collectible Barber dime, with just 440,000 minted.

Gary Verner’s pretty 1895-O Barber dime graded MS-64 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker sold for a hearty $20,400 at Heritage’s Premier Session.

Among the highlights Heritage Auctions offered in its Nov. 8 U.S. Coins Signature Auction in Dallas of the Gary Verner Collection of Barber coins was a key-date Barber dime.

The 1895-O Barber dime was among the prettiest coins in the Verner Collection. It is graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service, and has a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality within the grade.

The 1895-O dime is the key collectible Barber dime — excluding the ultra-rare 1894-S coin — and just 440,000 were minted. Heritage observed, “The present near-Gem offers delightful eye appeal. Blue-green, peach, and pale silver-gray shadings are dominant, with strong luster shining beneath.”

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The richly toned dime brought $20,400 at Heritage’s Nov. 8 Premier Session, an improvement on the $18,400 it sold for in May 2009 when offered as part of Heritage’s Long Beach auctions.

The sole MS-64+ example brought $17,625 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ June 2017 Baltimore Expo auction, although that example lacked the rich, colorful toning of the subject coin.

With the eight PCGS MS-65 examples trading around the $30,000 level, a bidder may have seen the appealing subject coin as a tremendous value, despite the strong price relative to other MS-64 representatives that have sold.

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