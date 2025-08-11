Basketball star on legal tender coins from Celebrity Mint

Former star basketball player Dennis Rodman is the latest sports figure to be portrayed on a new series of trading coins created by Celebrity Mint of Houston, Texas. The Cook Islands colorized Rodman 1-ounce .999 silver $5 coins will debut at the American Numismatic Association 2025 Oklahoma City World’s Fair of Money Aug. 19 through 23.

“Resembling trading cards, the innovative trading coin concept is pioneering a new era in the collectibles and memorabilia industry by introducing the world’s first legal tender precious metal minted trading coins shaped as cards,” said Celebrity Mint co-founder Kenny Duncan Jr. “All of our recent releases featuring champion boxer Mike Tyson, legendary wrestler Ric Flair, football star AJ Dillon, basketball star Jamal Shead, and baseball’s hit king Pete Rose quickly sold out,” Duncan stated.

The latest Cook Islands $5 legal tender trading coin on one side depicts Rodman jumping for a layup shot, with his handwritten autograph. The other side of the coin shows Rodman, his head lowered, displaying one of his frequent dyed-hair jobs, his name, and nickname, “The Worm.” The mintage is limited to only 400 including several color variations.

Artwork for the Rodman project was created by acclaimed trading-card designer Tyson Beck, in his first shot at coin design. He believes it will be as successful as his trading card releases, which routinely sell out in three minutes or less worldwide.

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“Superbly engraved and struck by CIT Coin Invest, this limited series of rare coins featuring Dennis Rodman turned his legacy into collectible works of art,” said Beck.

Founded in 2023 by brothers Kenny Duncan Jr. and Matthew Duncan, Celebrity Mint is a division of The Duncan Group in Houston that includes U.S. Coins and Jewelry.

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