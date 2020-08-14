Basketball Kids sets getting early delivery

The 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Kids set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2020-S clad half dollar only available in the limited-edition set.

Collectors began reporting on Aug. 11 that some had received the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Kids sets they ordered beginning June 4 but did not expect to receive until sometime in September.

The set, limited to a product release of 75,000 sets, is being offered at $45. It contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2020-S Basketball copper-nickel clad half dollar, which is available only in the set. The set is offered without a household order limit.

As of the Aug. 9 sales report, the U.S. Mint reported 19,255 sales of the set, more than 4,000 sets fewer than were recorded sold in the July 26 report. The July 26 sales report indicated sales of 24,299 sets. The sales total began to drop with the Aug. 2, report, where the total tabulated was 20,804 sets.

The falling numbers may result from canceled orders or returned sets.

The set and most of the numismatic products associated with the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program were originally scheduled to be offered beginning April 4, but COVID-19 safety concerns interrupted production at the San Francisco Mint, affecting the production of multiple numismatic products.

Release of Basketball Hall of Fame coins struck at other Mint production facilities was also stalled. The San Francisco Mint was shuttered from March 17 through May 4.

Resumed production at the San Francisco Mint includes output of the specially finished coins for the Kids set.

