Baseball silver dollar mintage nearly exhausted

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.Burwell and Burwell Photography Contractor for The United States Mint

Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2014-P National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollar are nearly sold out. Shown is the Proof version.

The maximum authorization of 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated 2014-P National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars is closing in on a sellout, with 91.6 percent sold.

According to the U.S. Mint, as of 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time April 7, sales totaled 366,340 coins: 238,636 Proof coins and 127,704 Uncirculated coins. Both versions are struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark.

Of the maximum authorization of 750,000 Baseball copper-nickel clad half dollars, 100,118 2014-S Proof coins struck at the San Francisco Mint and 63,883 2014-D Baseball half dollars struck at the Denver Mint are reported sold. The total represents 21.8 percent of the maximum mintage.

The maximum 50,000 2014-W Baseball gold $5 coins, with both the Proof and Uncirculated versions struck at the West Point Mint, were confirmed March 31 as having sold out. Unofficial, unaudited totals for the gold coin are 32,000 of the Proof version and 18,000 of the Uncirculated version.

