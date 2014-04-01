Ordering the Baseball coins: In the waiting room

I can imagine that numerous cardiac events were occurring in the numismatic community on March 27. My heart certainly stopped beating — metaphorically, anyway — while waiting for the U.S. Mint website pages to load as I completed the shopping process.

It’d been a while since I’d bought anything direct from the U.S. Mint, I’ll admit — since the local coin club I am in pools orders together, I haven’t needed to. So the morning of the 27th I logged in early, to make sure I knew my password and didn’t have to reset it when it came time to place my order.

About 11 minutes before the coins went on sale, I joined the waiting room and right away notched a good position, apparently, because soon after noon, the wait time showed up as 5 minutes. Only five minutes feels like forever when you are on the Mint’s website on a release date.

The process to order — adding items to the cart, updating quantities, etc. — came together quickly once those five minutes had elapsed, but in the checkout process I had to update my credit card, which slowed the process considerably.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

For fun, while waiting for the initial site visit to pan out, I opened another browser and loaded the waiting room URL, which would have placed me 45 minutes behind the other order. No good!

The process slowed to a glacial pace at that point, with the spinning web icon a hypnotic mirage — each minute that passed, I became certain that I had somehow wrenched the process, that the bottom was going to drop out just like a backdoor breaking ball diving out of the strike zone at the last split second.

But finally — finally! — the “complete your order” page appeared, and in that split second (the same time a batter has to judge whether to swing at a pitch) I clicked the button and closed the deal.

It appears the gold coins will arrive some time in July. With any luck, they will arrive during the All Star break, a time to celebrate the best of baseball’s talent on a national stage.

The coins, after all, reflect the highest of U.S. minting talent, and have placed the institution on a national platform that it rarely enjoys.