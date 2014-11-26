Barber dimes and Proof Morgan dollars in December sale

An off-center BB-51 variety of 1795 Draped Bust dollar is graded PCGS MS-64.

The key-dated 1895-O Barber dime from the Simpson Collection of Mint State Barber dimes is graded PCGS MS-66, CAC.

The 1893-CC Morgan dollar offered Dec. 18 by Legend Rare Coin Auctions is graded PCGS Proof 64 BM and stickered by CAC. BM stands for Branch Mint.

The Sunset Hill Collection of Proof Morgan Dollars and the Bob Simpson Mint State Barber Dime Collection highlight the 338 lots to be offered by Legend Rare Coin Auctions in the firm's Dec. 18 Regency X Auction in Las Vegas.

The sale is being held at the The Venetian/Palazzo in conjunction with Professional Coin Grading Service's PCGS Members Only Show.

Proof Morgan dollars in the sale include:

??1878 7 Tail Feathers, Reverse of 1878, PCGS Proof 65, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

??1893, PCGS Proof 65, Deep Cameo, CAC.

??1893-CC, PCGS Proof 64 Branch Mint, CAC.

The Simpson Collection is ranked number one in its category on the PCGS Set Registry. Among the highlights to be offered Dec. 18 are:

??1894-O Barber dime, PCGS Mint State 66, stickered by CAC.

??1895-O Barber dime, PCGS MS-66, CAC, formerly in the Simpson Collection.

??1896-O Barber dime, PCGS MS-66+, CAC.

??1910 Barber dime, PCGS MS-68+, CAC.

??1911 Barber dime, PCGS MS-68+, CAC.

Other lots to be offered in the sale are an off-center 1795 Draped Bust dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 51 as cataloged in Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt, PCGS MS-64; and a pattern 1913 5-cent coin, Judd 1950 as cataloged in United States Pattern Coins, 10th Edition, by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers, PCGS Proof 63.

Bidding is now live on the Legend Rare Coin Auctions website. Customers can register and place online pre-bids today.

For information about Legend Rare Coin Auctions or consigning to future sales, email Julie Abrams, telephone 845-430-4378, or visit the auction website.

