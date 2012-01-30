Barber collectors conducting quarter dollar census

The Barber Coin Collectors Society is conducting a variety census for Barber quarter dollars, according to the society's current journal.

According to the Journal of the Barber Coin Collectors’ Society, the deadline for participation in the survey is May 31, with full details found on the BCCS website at www.BarberCoins.org.

The survey is the first of four the BCCS will conduct, with upcoming questionnaires to follow in successive years for Liberty Head 5-cent coins, Barber dimes and Barber half dollars, in an order to be determined later.

Added to the BCCS website is a section devoted to the illustration and discussion of contemporary counterfeits of Barber coins.

In the latest BCCS journal, Steve Husted illustrates in detail diagnostics for determining obverse and reverse hub types for Barber quarter dollars. Included are the logotypes employed, Mint mark styles, date sizes and types of edge reeding.

In a separate article, noted variety specialist and Coin World columnist John Wexler discusses doubled dies, repunched Mint marks, over Mint marks, inverted Mint marks, repunched and misplaced dates, and overdates on Barber coinage. Wexler’s article is accompanied by images.

BCCS dues are $15 per year or, to Canadian addresses, $20 in U.S. funds. For information about the BCCS or for back issues of the journal at $3 per copy, contact the society’s secretary-treasurer and journal editor, Eileen Ribar, 2053 Edith Place, Merrick, NY 11566. She may be reached by telephone at 516-379-4681 or via email at emcrib@optonline.net. ¦