Barber Coin Collectors' Society seeks new journal editor

The Barber Coin Collectors' Society is searching for a new editor for its journal, with the upcoming retirement of longtime editor, Eileen Ribar.

The Journal Barber Coin Collectors' Society is the official publication of the BCCS. As described the club, it "is a small Journal, currently published quarterly, and contains research and anecdotal articles written by its membership and subscribers, information about the Society, and the upcoming calendar of events, along with several advertisements."

Officials of the society define the job requirements, stating, "This volunteer position requires basic editing and publishing experience, including gathering the articles and blurbs from members and contributors, assembling into the Journal, and providing the completed Journal to a printer for publication."

The BCCS will recruit both internally and externally.

Basic numismatic knowledge and interest in Barber coinage are certainly a plus but not required, according to the BCCS. "History has shown the BCCS that publication experience is much more important in a journal editor than specific knowledge about Barbers or even coins in general."

The BCCS, founded in 1989, is a nonprofit numismatic society of collectors and dealers nationwide, with the purpose of increasing and sharing their knowledge of the coins designed by Charles E. Barber. His coins include the silver dime, quarter dollar and half dollar introduced in 1892, among others.

Anyone interested in this important position should contact the BCCS at bccs@barbercoins.org.

More from CoinWorld.com:

What you need to know before collecting 'classic' U.S. coins

Social media reacts to release of U.S. Mint's silver Kennedy set

Mint unveils 2015 March Of Dimes silver dollar designs

U.S. Mint announces product limits for Kennedy silver, copper-nickel clad sets

United States, India leading worldwide silver investment over past two months