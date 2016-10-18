One of the coins in the Barber Coin Collectors Society exhibit is a 1905-S Barber quarter dollar struck 15 percent off-center. It is graded About Uncirculated 50 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The Whitman Coin Expo will include exhibits of Seated Liberty quarter dollar varieties as well as Barber coin errors, an example of which is illustrated.

Collectors of Barber and Seated Liberty coins attending the Nov. 3 to 5 Whitman Baltimore Expo should make it a point to visit Table 1018 manned by members of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club and Barber Coin Collectors Society.

The specialized collecting groups have joined forces to exhibit coinage from both collecting fields that will be an extension of educational programs being offered during the show at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The LSCC meeting is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 4 in Room 301 of the convention center. The educational program and the exhibit on the bourse floor will feature Seated Liberty quarter dollars, generally considered the most challenging of the seven Seated Liberty series to complete. The exhibit will feature numerous Seated Liberty quarter dollars, including a number of key dates and interesting and rare varieties.

Seated Liberty quarter dollar: Just because the Seated Liberty coinage design bears the distinction of being the longest-running design for any U.S. silver coin doesn't mean that the quarter dollar series didn't produce a few interesting twists. How much are Seated Liberty quarter dollars worth?

The BCCS meeting will be 3 p.m. Nov. 4, also in Room 301. The meeting will include the awarding of the BCCS David Lawrence Literary Award, and an educational program on Barber error coinage. The exhibit at the club table will feature numerous rare and interesting errors on Barber coins, from Liberty Head 5-cent coins to Barber half dollars.

Barber half dollar: U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber had the daunting task of redesigning the half dollar along with the dime and quarter dollar denominations in the 1890s after a public design competition failed to generate satisfying alternatives. How much are Barber half dollars worth?

As educational organizations, both clubs welcome visitors to their meetings, and encourage collectors to stop by the club table to see the exhibits. Memberships will be accepted for both clubs at their meetings and at the table.

The two clubs will also be represented at the New Hampshire Coin and Currency Expo Nov. 11 to 12 in Manchester and the Houston Money Show Dec. 1 to 3 in Texas.