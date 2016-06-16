Obama presidential medal design possibilities

Several obverse and reverse designs for two Barack Obama presidential medals were reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts on June 16.

The Commission of Fine Arts convened on June 16 to review designs and make recommendations for two Barack Obama Presidential medals, one commemorating the current president's first term and another commemorating his second term.

