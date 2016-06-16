US Coins
Obama presidential medal design possibilities
- Published: Jun 16, 2016, 7 AM
Several obverse and reverse designs for two Barack Obama presidential medals were reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts on June 16.
The Commission of Fine Arts convened on June 16 to review designs and make recommendations for two Barack Obama Presidential medals, one commemorating the current president's first term and another commemorating his second term.
Coin World posted all of the designs the CFA is considering on our Facebook page earlier today. Have a look and tell us what you think of the designs in the comment section below.
