Baltimore store card topic of research in club

A plastic Levering’s Roasted Coffee store card issued about 1900 by E. Levering & Co. of Baltimore is the featured topic in the Summer 2011 edition of the Maryland Token and Medal Society’s official publication, Maryland TAMS Journal.

Other topics highlighted in the Journal include a Julien Friez token from Baltimore; the issuance of new, local “Baltimore Currency” featuring Frederick Douglass on a $1 note and Edgar Allan Poe on a $5 note; a bill of sale for 300 “brass checks” to the Covington & Culver store of Tyaskin, Md.; and ordnance and post exchange tokens for Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Annual Maryland TAMS dues cost $10 for individual regular and junior members, as well as for club memberships. A life membership is $200.

Dues and other inquiries should be addressed to the Maryland Token and Medal Society Inc., P.O. Box 644, Gambrills, MD 21054-0644. ¦