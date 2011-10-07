Baltimore store card topic of research in club
- Published: Oct 7, 2011, 8 PM
A plastic Levering’s Roasted Coffee store card issued about 1900 by E. Levering & Co. of Baltimore is the featured topic in the Summer 2011 edition of the Maryland Token and Medal Society’s official publication, Maryland TAMS Journal.
Other topics highlighted in the Journal include a Julien Friez token from Baltimore; the issuance of new, local “Baltimore Currency” featuring Frederick Douglass on a $1 note and Edgar Allan Poe on a $5 note; a bill of sale for 300 “brass checks” to the Covington & Culver store of Tyaskin, Md.; and ordnance and post exchange tokens for Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Annual Maryland TAMS dues cost $10 for individual regular and junior members, as well as for club memberships. A life membership is $200.
Dues and other inquiries should be addressed to the Maryland Token and Medal Society Inc., P.O. Box 644, Gambrills, MD 21054-0644. ¦
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains