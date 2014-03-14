Baltimore Expo in late March

Selections of gold coins from the Saddle Ridge Hoard are among the stars at the March 27 to 30 Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo, in Hall A at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Many of the finest coins from the hoard will be on display at the Kagin’s booth, No. 1612. The Tiburon, Calif., firm is the exclusive marketer for the hoard.

Discovered by a couple while walking their dog, the hoard is valued by Kagin’s at more than $10 million and includes at least 14 of the finest known examples of U.S. gold coins.

The expo’s official auction, by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, will be held March 26 to 29. It will offer an array of American rarities, including a 1936 Nobel Peace Prize medal, as well as the return of the firm’s Rarities Night auction sessions.

For more information about the auction, visit the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website at StacksBowers.com.

In addition to the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with more than 1,000 top coin, paper money and collectibles dealers from around the globe, visitors can participate in a number of activities:

??Go behind the scenes at the U.S. Mint through the experiences of Ed Moy, former Mint director, at noon on March 29 in the Charles Street VIP Suite.

??Meet three legendary numismatists: Q. David Bowers, Harvey G. Stack, and Lawrence R. Stack at noon March 28 in Room 310.

??Breakfast with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., including an update on the Collectible Coin Protection Act at 8 a.m. March 28 in Room 310, sponsored by Gold and Silver PAC.

??View a special exhibit by the U.S. Mint, plus attend a coin forum led by U.S. Mint Associate Director Marc Landry, at 11 a.m. March 28 in the Charles Street VIP Suite.

??Journey to ancient Rome through the coins of the day with Mike Markowitz at 2 p.m. March 29 in Room 301.

??Attend Kids’ Korner March 28 and 29 with a free coin grab for children 12 and under at Booth 1410.

Many clubs will be meeting during the expo. For a list of all club meetings, visit the expo website at Expo.Whitman.com.

The Whitman Baltimore Expo is open to the public with free admission, from noon to 6 p.m. March 27; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28 and 29; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30.

For more information about the show, including a schedule, visit Expo.Whitman.com.