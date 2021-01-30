Baltimore, Chicago events among COVID-19 cancellations

The March 25 to 27, 2021, Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo will not be held, as Maryland continues efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Baltimore Convention Center notified Whitman Coin & Collectibles that the March 2021 event is canceled.

Details of the still-scheduled March 2021 Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction are at www.stacksbowers.com.

An expanded “MEGA Bourse” is planned for the June 3 through 5 Expo, scheduled at the same venue, the Baltimore Convention Center.

Whitman Expo manager Lori Kraft said, “After a long winter, we know that collectors and dealers are eager to get back to business as usual. Nothing beats the excitement of attending a major show in person—and our summer Baltimore Expo will be MEGA.”

Kraft said, “We will be expanding the bourse to accommodate all dealers that annually attend our March and June events. We encourage first-time dealers to sign up for the June Mega bourse. We anticipate that hobbyists and the public will be out in full force. We want to welcome people to the Convention Center for a fun, energetic show, while keeping everyone comfortable and safe.”

A lineup of new Whitman Publishing books, and educational events and exhibits, is planned for the show. Whitman’s Guide Book of United States Coins, the “Red Book,” celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021, with giveaways and events planned in recognition of this numismatic milestone.

In addition, the seventh edition of MEGA RED, the expanded 1,504-page version of the Red Book, will be available at the show. Its expanded feature section focuses on silver dollars and modern dollars.

Other special Expo promotions center on the ever-popular Morgan and Peace silver dollars. This year marks the centennial of the last Morgans and the first Peace dollars. The U.S. Mint will issue special tribute coins later in the year. Collector excitement will also rally around the American Eagle silver dollar’s new Flying Eagle design, also set to debut this year.

Updates and news about the Baltimore Expo will be posted at expo.whitman.com.

Displaced by vaccine site

The Greater Chicago Coin & Currency Show, scheduled for the end of February at the Tinley Park Convention Center, is cancelled, as the venue is being commandeered for use as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Show organizers issued a statement on their website, www.chicagocoinshow.com, that the show would be unable to share space with the ongoing activity.

The Illinois National Guard has established a vaccination site at the facility, one of the largest exhibit areas in the Southland region of Chicago. The Tinley Park site, located 30 miles south of downtown Chicago, will be the seventh vaccination site in Cook County.

The site will offer vaccinations under Phase 1B, in a plan activated Jan. 25 by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. Up to 3,000 eligible residents could receive a vaccine each day in this phase. Eligible residents include those aged 65 and older, as well as “frontline essential workers,” including first responders, and education, childcare, grocery and postal employees.

