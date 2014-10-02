Baldwin auction house moves offices, showroom to Strand

The offices of numismatic dealer and auctioneer A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd. are being moved.

Beginning Oct. 27, the firm will operate inside the newly renovated, bespoke designed premises for Stanley Gibbons, parent company to Baldwin’s. The parent company offices are located on the Strand in London, near the Charing Cross and Embankment stations of the London Underground.

The flagship offices are located opposite the Savoy (a hotel) on the Strand. The office now includes a custom-designed auction room on the lower ground floor, which will host all of the firm’s London sales. Areas for private consultation and a retail showroom are also located on the first floor, offering a dedicated viewing space for the company’s wares.

Baldwin’s representatives will continue to attend auctions and numismatic fairs all over the world, and maintain a full calendar of sales in Hong Kong and New York alongside the London sales at the new 399 Strand premises.

The company has a history dating back to 1872, and its current team of specialists have more than 300 years’ experience in all areas of numismatics including English, ancient and world coins, military and commemorative medals, tokens, books and banknotes, the firm said.

In 2013, Baldwin’s became part of The Stanley Gibbons Group plc, which sells stamps, books, fine art and other collectibles. Sister companies include fine art and antiques specialist Dreweatts & Bloomsbury Auctions, autographs and collectibles specialist Fraser’s Autographs and philatelic specialist Stanley Gibbons.

The full new address is A.H. Baldwin & Sons Ltd, 399 Strand, London WC2N 0LX.

For further information about Baldwin’s, telephone the firm at (011) 44 20 7930 9808, email it or visit its website.