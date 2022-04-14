Bags and rolls of Wilma Mankiller quarters sales date set

The 2022 American Women, Wilma Mankiller quarter dollar will be available from the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls June 14.

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2022 American Women, Wilma Mankiller quarter dollars will go on sale from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time June 14.

Coins are being struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

The coins are offered in Mint-sewn canvas bags of 100 coins each from either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint for $40 per bag.

Coins from all three production facilities are being separately packaged in paper-wrapped rolls of 40 coins.

Two-roll sets for $36 per set comprise coins from output at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. The three-roll set, offered for $54, adds a 40-coin roll of Uncirculated coins from the San Francisco Mint.

The San Francisco Mint coins are available in circulation quality only in the three-roll set, with none of the production released into circulation. Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint production will be released into general circulation.

The Wilma Mankiller coin is the third of five American Women quarter dollars to be issued in 2022.

Mankiller was a Native American activist, social worker, community developer and the first woman elected to serve as principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

The reverse is paired with the common obverse for the series illustrating a portrait right of George Washington designed for a 1931 coin competition by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter