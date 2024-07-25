Bags and rolls of Celia Cruz quarter dollars to be released

Bags and rolls of 2024 American Women, Celia Cruz quarters will go on sale from the U.S. Mint on Aug. 19.

Bags and rolls of circulation finish 2024 American Women, Celia Cruz quarter dollars will be offered for sale from the U.S. Mint beginning Aug. 19.

100-coin bags of coins from either the Philadelphia or Denver Mint are being offered at $45 per bag. Sales from each facility are limited to 8,250 bags.

Two-roll-sets of Philadelphia and Denver quarters are being offered for $40 per set, with a product limit of 6,000 sets.

The three-roll set, offered at $60 and limited to a release of 16,625 sets, includes 40-coin Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco Mints. The San Francisco Mint coins, while struck in circulation quality, are destined only for sale in the collector roll sets, not for circulation release.

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