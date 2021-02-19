Bad weather forces Heritage sale postponement
- Published: Feb 19, 2021, 10 AM
The Heritage Auctions U.S. Coins Signature Auction that was scheduled for Feb. 18 to 21 is postponed due to bad weather in Texas.
Much of the southern and central United States was locked into wintry conditions including subfreezing temperatures and extreme snowfall, including the area of Dallas, home to Heritage Auctions. As power demand from utility customers outstripped weather-hampered suppliers, loss of power was widespread.
Heritage’s new schedule invites lot viewing at its Dallas office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22 and 23.
Auction sessions are scheduled as follows:
Session 1: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:00 p.m. CT, Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part IV, Lots 3001 to 3312.
Session 2: Wednesday, Feb. 24 to 2:00 p.m. CT, Lots 3313 to 3641.
Session 3: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6:00 p.m. CT, Premier, Lots 3642 to 3834.
Session 4: Thursday, Feb. 25, 2:00 p.m. CT, Lots 7001 to 7587.
The storm also forced Heritage to cancel its Feb. 15 Zoom meeting with its U.S. coin experts.
Todd Imhof, executive vice president, on the morning of Feb. 15, said, “Due to the extreme winter weather and power outages in Texas, the State of the Market with U.S. Coins Experts Zoom event scheduled for today at 12 p.m. Central time, has been cancelled. We apologize for the short notice.”
Imhof also said, “You may still send any questions you have for any item in our [now postponed] February 18-21 U.S. Coins Signature Auction to me at Todd@HA.com. Simply send a list of lot numbers and your questions, and we will respond as soon as we can.”
