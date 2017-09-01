Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint

Cumulative sales of the 2017 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set dropped by more than 25,000. The news of the sales decrease was the hottest post on Coin World.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Experts identify first Proof 1865 Indian Head gold $3 coin with medal turn: The first Proof 1865 Indian Head gold $3 coin struck with dies oriented in medal turn instead of coin turn has been identified.

4. Is silver positioned to make traditional strong move up in September?: Silver and gold traditionally make their strongest gains in September, according to Mike Fuljenz.

3. 1951 Franklin half dollar Proof 67+ Deep Cameo, CAC, the pinnacle of the issue: This 1951 coin from the Blue Ocean Collection may be, as Heritage observes, “the pinnacle of collecting for an advanced Franklin half dollar proof specialist.”

2. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin inspects Fort Knox gold: Steven Mnuchin’s Aug. 21 visit to the gold vaults of the Fort Knox Gold Bullion Depository in Kentucky was the first by a Treasury secretary in 69 years.

1. Sales of 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set in downward spiral: Sales of the 2017 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set as of Aug. 24 were reduced by more than 25,000 sets in a single week.

