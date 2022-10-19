Autographed books to be raffle prize at ANA show

Ten copies of the new sixth edition, volume II, of the “Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties” will be raffled to winners at the Whitman Publishing booth at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Aug. 8 to 12.

Ten copies of the new sixth edition, volume II, of the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties will be raffled to winners at the Whitman Publishing booth at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Aug. 8 to 12.

Whitman Publishing’s Dawn Burbank said, “We want to make sure every collector at the ANA show has an equal chance to win the new Cherrypickers’ Guide if they’re not able to buy one. We’re reserving ten copies to raffle during the show, two per day, Tuesday through Saturday.”

The raffled books are dated and individually numbered, with bookplates autographed by author Bill Fivaz.

Whitman Publishing is launching the new sixth edition at the ANA show in Pittsburgh. A small quantity will be sold at the show, with a limit of one copy per customer.

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After the show the new volume will be available from booksellers and retailers nationwide. The 320-page spiralbound-hardcover book can be preordered for $39.95 online, including at Whitman.com. Delivery of preordered books will begin after the ANA show.

For the latest volume, Cherrypickers’ Guide coauthor Bill Fivaz and professional numismatist Larry Briggs coordinated edits and updates. The new volume features more than 440 die varieties, including nearly 80 new additions. The book covers Capped Bust and Seated Liberty half dimes, dimes, and quarters; Barber dimes and quarters; Mercury dimes; Roosevelt dimes; twenty-cent pieces; Standing Liberty quarters; and Washington quarters, including the State, D.C., Territorial, and National Park series.

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