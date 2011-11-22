Auto dealership selling Mustang medallions for drawing

Medal depicting a new Ford Mustang is available from a Texas firm. Purchasers of the medals are entered into a drawing for a 2012 Mustang.

GoTejano LLC, a Houston-based firm, is offering individually numbered, hand-painted Mustang medallions.

The medallions are being sold $10 each or three for $25. Entrants may purchase as many medallions as they wish, but they must be purchased by Dec. 10. A total of 2,500 medallions have been minted.

Purchasing a medallion also enters the purchaser in a drawing for a brand-new, custom-built, 2012 V6 Ford Mustang on Dec. 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Mac Haik Ford dealership, 10333 Katy Freeway, Houston.

For more information, visit the GoTejano website at www.gotejano.com or email Ken Streetman at ken@gotejano.com. ¦