Author Zack adds next volume to series on fake coins

Collectors may now acquire a new reference on circulating contemporary counterfeit U.S. coins.

The second book in a planned four-volume reference series dedicated to circulating contemporary counterfeit United States coins is being offered by researcher and author Winston Zack.

The series is the culmination of more than eight years of research.

Bad Metal: 3cS to 25c details and illustrates circulating contemporary counterfeit United States coins from silver 3-cent issues to quarter dollars.

The reference encompasses more than 250 pages documenting over 240 die-struck counterfeits — the majority of which have never been published before — and a sample of cast fakes from the denomination range, which also includes half dimes, dimes and 20-cent issues.

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Bad Metal: 3cS to 25c is priced at $70 postpaid in a pre-order period open through the Dec. 31, after which the price increases to $100 postpaid.

All books will be signed and individually numbered in the order in which they are purchased. Orders are shipped via media mail through the U.S. Postal Service.

To order, you can contact Zack directly by email at winston.s.zack@gmail.com, or order from his website at https://www.badmetalcoin.com.

Copies of Zack’s first reference in the series, featuring half cents through copper-nickel 5-cent coins are still available while supplies last at $70 per copy. The Bad Metal series’ first volume was named the 2020 Best Specialized Book on United States or Early American Coins by Numismatic Literary Guild.

Book 3 will address silver half dollars and dollars (all types).

Book 4 will cover all U.S. gold and some Bechtler pieces that were decently counterfeited; also included in the volume will be details on counterfeit coin detectors.

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