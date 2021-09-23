Author, editor and writer Fred Reed dies at 73

Fred L. Reed served on the editorial staff of “Coin World” from 1975 through 1981.

Prolific numismatic author and former Coin World writer/editor and columnist Fred L. Reed III passed away July 24. Mr. Reed was 73.

A native of Syracuse, New York, Mr. Reed was a specialist in U.S. paper money and American Civil War numismatics and held memberships in a number of numismatic organizations.

He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972.

Mr. Reed served on the editorial staff of Coin World from 1975 through 1981. While at Coin World, he served as a staff writer and then as the newspaper’s news editor, the position he held when he left the publication.

After leaving Coin World, Mr. Reed still contributed freelance writings, including columns as well as detailed articles associated with information that graced the pages of his many numismatic references. Among his contributions was the monthly column “The Week That Was,” in which he recounted numismatically related events of years past.

In the realm of numismatic references, Mr. Reed contributed to the early editions of the Coin World Almanac; and individually penned Civil War Encased Stamps The Issuers And Their Times, published in 1995; The Frasers, First Family of American Sculpture: The Lives and Works of James Earle Fraser and Laura Gardin Fraser, published in 2003; Show Me The Money: The Standard Catalog of Motion Picture, Television, Stage And Advertising Prop Money, published in 2005; Abraham Lincoln: The Image of His Greatness, published in 2009, and for which he received the Numismatic Literary Guild’s recognition as Book of the Year; and 2013’s Abraham Lincoln: Beyond the American Icon.

He was known by his contemporaries as a meticulous researcher. His book on encased postage stamps is typical. It required 15 years of painstaking research into historical archives. The 551-page tome comprises a history, merchant chronicle catalog, auction summary and counterfeit guide to John Gault’s patent mineral and metal store card emergency money of 1862.

He was also a voracious collector of Abraham Lincoln memorabilia, the theme of several of his books.

Mr. Reed served as editor of the Society of Paper Money Collectors journal Paper Money from 1999 to 2014; and also a stint as editor for the Token and Medal Society’s official journal.

From 1980 to 1986, he was a writer and editor at Probe Ministries.

Mr. Reed also served for several years as vice president at Beckett Publications, a leading publisher of a line of successful sports card price guide books and annuals.

Among Mr. Reed’s survivors are his daughter, Rebecca Reed Taylor (Mark); and several grandchildren.

Graveside services were scheduled to be held Oct. 4 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Texas.

Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas is in charge of arrangements.

