eBay has partnered with Professional Coin Grading Service to expand the online retailer/auctioneer’s authenticity guarantee to include coins. Starting first with trading cards, eBay’s authenticity guarantee now extends to coins.

eBay is in partnership with Professional Coin Grading Service to expand the online auction platform’s authenticity guarantee as it pertains to coins.

In this email question and answer interview with Luci Yang, eBay’s general manager of U.S. Collectibles, Yang explains the reasoning for the extension of the service to encompass coins, and explains that it pertains to authenticity only and not the submission for or payment for grading services, although Coin World’s questions brought up that concept.

What are all of the specifics for the new and improved eBay guarantee? When did plans start to develop it and when did it all come together?

eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee for coins is a game-changer for coin collectors. We launched the service for trading cards in 2022 to support the booming category, and coins represent the second category in eBay’s collectibles business to be eligible for this service.

We see great opportunity to scale and grow the coin business around the world — we have a passionate community of coin collectors on eBay, drawn to our unmatched selection of unique and historic inventory.

We’ve been investing in this collectibles category both in how we show up for the community, and in the marketplace experience. In May 2026 we introduced new standardized condition guidelines for collectible coins to help buyers make more informed purchasing decisions, and we’ve attended some of the major coin shows across the country — including the World’s Fair of Money.

We’ve been listening to our coin buyers and sellers — and we’re proud to now offer this service and help seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts alike build their collections with more confidence.

Eligible U.S. and World graded coins and U.S. raw coins purchased at $500 or more will be professionally authenticated at no additional cost to buyers or sellers. This service is available in the U.S. for now.

Buyers should look for the blue Authenticity Guarantee checkmark on the listing, which means their purchase will automatically go through the authentication process. The seller will send the coin to our authentication partner, Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), for a multi-point physical inspection before it’s sent to the buyer.

For raw coins, this involves inspecting the coin and its overall condition to help verify that it is authentic and consistent with the listing description. For graded coins, they’ll inspect the certified holder for signs of tampering and verify that the holder and label are authentic to the grader. For both raw and graded coins, authenticators will also confirm the item is consistent with the listing title, photos, and listing description. Finally, once authenticated, the coin is securely packaged with a tamper-proof e-tag and unique QR code and shipped to the buyer. Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry What was the reasoning behind instituting it? Was the purpose to ease complaints about the proliferation of counterfeits appearing on the site?

Trust is foundational to collecting, especially when you’re buying and selling high-value coins. Authenticity and condition play an important role in buyer confidence and price realization in coin collecting, so we saw an opportunity to give enthusiasts another layer of confidence when buying and selling on eBay.

This is part of a broader investment in the category. Earlier this year, in May 2026, we also introduced standardized condition guidelines for collectible coins, giving buyers greater visibility into a coin’s condition before purchase.

We’re seeing real momentum in the coins category. Searches for collectible coins on eBay globally increased more than 30% comparing June 2025 to June 2026, and we’re seeing growing engagement with coin programming on eBay Live too. We’ve seen the impact of investing in authentication for our trading card community, and we believe there is a significant opportunity to bring that same trusted experience to coins. How much do you figure it will cost eBay for submitting each coin for certification? The price for grading is often tied to the value of each coin — the more the value the higher the grading fee.

The authentication service is provided at no additional cost to buyers or sellers. We view Authenticity Guarantee as an important investment in building trust and confidence in the collecting experience on eBay.

Coins are not graded or re-graded when they are authenticated — for both raw and graded coins, authenticators confirm the item is consistent with the listing title, photos, and listing description, alongside other details. Which grading services will you use?

Authenticity Guarantee for coins is focused on authentication — coins are not graded or re-graded through this service.

We’re partnering with PCGS, an industry leader in the coin industry, to authenticate eligible coins. Their experts bring decades of numismatic experience and use extensive reference data, physical inspection and technical equipment to authenticate eligible coins.

Our partnership with PCGS is a distinct operation from their grading services, and our authentication turnaround is typically one to two days upon receipt of the coin.

We’re excited to be working with PCGS — their team has the expertise to verify an incredible selection of coins, and we’re confident in their ability to tackle rare coins, ancient coins, and more. Who will be responsible for shipping each coin scheduled for sale to a grading service and receiving it back?

Coins are not graded or re-graded through eBay Authenticity Guarantee.

The authentication process is designed to be seamless for buyers and sellers. When an eligible coin is purchased, the seller ships it directly to the authentication center, where PCGS conducts a comprehensive, multi-point physical inspection. Once the coin passes authentication, it is securely packaged with a tamper-proof e-tag and unique QR code and shipped directly to the buyer.

For eligible returns, the coin goes back through the authentication center, where experts verify it is the same item and in the same condition before it is returned to the seller. A note that final sale items can’t be returned once cleared through Authenticity Guarantee. Do you already have contracts in place with the grading services negotiating fees?