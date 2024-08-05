The 20-coin 2024 Uncirculated Mint set is priced at $29 from the United States Mint.

The United States Mint is scheduled to offer for sale, beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 29, the 20-coin 2024 Uncirculated Coin set.

The set, which will retail for $29 per set, contains 10 coins each from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

According to the U.S. Mint, the Uncirculated Coin set coins “are struck on special presses using greater force than what is used for circulating coins, producing a sharp, intricately detailed image. The coins are sealed in blisters and displayed in folders,” one having a blue background for the Philadelphia Mint-struck coins and one red, for those struck at the Denver Mint.

There is no household-order limit for the numismatic product, but it is restricted to a maximum release of 190,000 sets.

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Each of the folders from the two Mints will contain 10 coins:

➤ Five American Women quarter dollar with individual reverse designs recognizing the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša.

➤ One Native American $1 coin with reverse design celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the 1924 Indian Citizenship Act.

➤ One Kennedy half dollar.

➤ One Roosevelt dime.

➤ One Jefferson 5-cent coin.

➤ One Lincoln cent.

Advance orders for the set can be placed through the U.S. Mint’s subscription program.

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