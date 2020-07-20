US Coins

August PCGS show set for members only in Las Vegas

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Jul 20, 2020, 9 AM
Professional Coin Grading Service Collectors Club members will gather in Las Vegas in early August for a special members-only show.

Images courtesy of Professional Coin Grading Service

After the suspension of the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, PCGS added a “Members Only” show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Aug. 4 to 7.

PCGS Members Only shows are opportunities for hobbyists to meet and trade in a smaller, more laid-back environment, according to the firm. Attendance is included as a free benefit to PCGS Collectors Club members and authorized dealers. Eligible participants will receive an RSVP link from PCGS.

For those planning to attend, measures will be taken to follow safety procedures, according to PCGS. Temperatures will be taken at the door. Attendees, dealers and employees are required to wear a mask at all times (except when eating and drinking). Social distancing guidelines will be enforced, sanitizing stations will be readily available, and tables will be added at the front of each booth as a buffer between dealers and attendees.

