August circulation production down 26.4%

Native American dollar output totaled 7 million coins in August, with the coins the first Native American dollars to be produced since March.

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint.

Circulating coinage production combined in August at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints decreased 26.4 percent from July production.

The lower production resulted from significant drops in the output of Lincoln cents Jefferson 5-cent coins, Roosevelt dimes, and America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

No Presidential dollars were struck at either facility for circulation distribution.

Lincoln cent production dropped 19.1 percent; Jefferson 5-cent coins, 15.9 percent; Roosevelt dimes, 34 percent; and America the Beautiful quarter dollars, 72.1 percent.

No circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars were struck during the month of August. Since 2002, circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars have been produced solely for sale as numismatic products in bags and rolls, with none of the coins designated for commerce channels.

2011 Circulating Coin Production

Jan. 1, 2011, through Aug. 30, 2011

Mint

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Half Dollar

N.A. $1

Pres. $1

Total

Denver

1,607,740,000

364,080,000

528,500,000

125,600,000

1,700,000

23,100,000

111,860,000

2,762,580,000

Philadelphia

1,656,000,000

326,880,000

558,000,000

122,400,000

1,750,000

11,620,000

111,300,000

2,787,950,000

Total

3,263,740,000

690,960,000

1,086,500,000

248,000,000

3,450,000

34,720,000

223,160,000

5,550,530,000

 

              

 

Aug. 1, 2011, through Aug. 30, 2011

Mint

Cent

5-cent

Dime

Quarter dollar

Half dollar

N.A. $1

Pres. $1

Total

Denver

144,800,000

35,760,000

54,500,000

8,200,000

0

5,040,000

0

248,300,000

Philadelphia

239,600,000

56,880,000

52,000,000

5,800,000

0

1,960,000

0

356,240,000

Total

384,400,000

92,640,000

106,500,000

14,000,000

0

7,000,000

0

604,540,000

