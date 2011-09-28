August circulation production down 26.4%
- Published: Sep 28, 2011, 8 PM
Circulating coinage production combined in August at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints decreased 26.4 percent from July production.
The lower production resulted from significant drops in the output of Lincoln cents Jefferson 5-cent coins, Roosevelt dimes, and America the Beautiful quarter dollars.
No Presidential dollars were struck at either facility for circulation distribution.
Lincoln cent production dropped 19.1 percent; Jefferson 5-cent coins, 15.9 percent; Roosevelt dimes, 34 percent; and America the Beautiful quarter dollars, 72.1 percent.
No circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars were struck during the month of August. Since 2002, circulation-quality Kennedy half dollars have been produced solely for sale as numismatic products in bags and rolls, with none of the coins designated for commerce channels.
Native American dollar output totaled 7 million coins in August, with the coins the first Native American dollars to be produced since March. ¦
|
2011 Circulating Coin Production
|
Jan. 1, 2011, through Aug. 30, 2011
|
Mint
|
Cent
|
5-cent
|
Dime
|
Quarter dollar
|
Half Dollar
|
N.A. $1
|
Pres. $1
|
Total
|
Denver
|
1,607,740,000
|
364,080,000
|
528,500,000
|
125,600,000
|
1,700,000
|
23,100,000
|
111,860,000
|
2,762,580,000
|
Philadelphia
|
1,656,000,000
|
326,880,000
|
558,000,000
|
122,400,000
|
1,750,000
|
11,620,000
|
111,300,000
|
2,787,950,000
|
Total
|
3,263,740,000
|
690,960,000
|
1,086,500,000
|
248,000,000
|
3,450,000
|
34,720,000
|
223,160,000
|
5,550,530,000
|
|
|
Aug. 1, 2011, through Aug. 30, 2011
|
Mint
|
Cent
|
5-cent
|
Dime
|
Quarter dollar
|
Half dollar
|
N.A. $1
|
Pres. $1
|
Total
|
Denver
|
144,800,000
|
35,760,000
|
54,500,000
|
8,200,000
|
0
|
5,040,000
|
0
|
248,300,000
|
Philadelphia
|
239,600,000
|
56,880,000
|
52,000,000
|
5,800,000
|
0
|
1,960,000
|
0
|
356,240,000
|
Total
|
384,400,000
|
92,640,000
|
106,500,000
|
14,000,000
|
0
|
7,000,000
|
0
|
604,540,000
