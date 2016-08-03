When will First Spouse bronze medal set be on sale?

The Nancy Reagan First Spouse bronze medal focuses on Mrs. Reagan's anti-drug efforts with her Just Say No campaign.

The 2016 First Spouse Bronze Medal Set includes issues honoring former first ladies Pat Nixon, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan.

The three-piece 2016 First Spouse Bronze Medal set will go on sale at noon ET Aug. 31 from the U.S. Mint.

The set contains 1.3125-inch bronze medals depicting former first ladies Pat Nixon, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan. The medals depict First Spouse portraits on the obverses and bear reverse designs emblematic of their respective achievements while acting as first lady — the same designs that appear on the First Spouse gold $10 coins, except without the coin inscriptions.

