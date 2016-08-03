US Coins

When will First Spouse bronze medal set be on sale?

The three-piece 2016 First Spouse Bronze Medal set will go on sale at noon ET Aug. 31 from the U.S. Mint.

Priced at $16.95, the set has no product or household ordering limits.

The set contains 1.3125-inch bronze medals depicting former first ladies Pat Nixon, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan. The medals depict First Spouse portraits on the obverses and bear reverse designs emblematic of their respective achievements while acting as first lady — the same designs that appear on the First Spouse gold $10 coins, except without the coin inscriptions.

The bronze medals are the final three in the 10-year series.

