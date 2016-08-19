News release from the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint and the National Park Service will celebrate the release of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring Theodore Roosevelt National Park at 10 a.m. (MT), Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. The festivities will take place at the park’s Painted Canyon Visitor Center in Medora, N.D. Highlights of the free event include a coin exchange where the public can trade cash for $10 rolls of newly minted Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarters.

The launch ceremony coincides with the 100th anniversary of the founding of the National Park Service. It has had stewardship of America's national parks since August 25, 1916.

Parking for the media will be limited, so please contact the park if you plan to attend.

WHO:

Lt. Governor Drew Wrigley

U.S. Senator John Hoeven

U.S. Congressman Kevin Cramer

National Park Service Regional Director Patricia Trap

Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross

United States Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson

Shirley Meyer, Western Area Director for U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp

Clay Jenkinson, Historian

WHEN: 10 a.m. (MT), Thursday, August 25, 2016

WHERE: Theodore Roosevelt National Park Painted Canyon Visitor Center I-94, Exit 32, Medora, ND 58645

COIN FORUM

The United States Mint will host a coin forum the evening before the launch ceremony — 5:30 p.m. (MT), Wednesday, August 24, 2016 — at the Old Town Hall Theater, Broadway, in Medora. The coin forum is an opportunity for members of the public to express their views about future coinage, and learn about upcoming United States Mint coin programs and initiatives.

The Theodore Roosevelt National Park quarter is the 34th release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative to honor 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.