When is the American Liberty silver medal on sale?

Example of the Proof 2016-W American Liberty High Relief silver medal struck at the West Point Mint and bearing the W Mint mark on the reverse.

Proof American Liberty High Relief silver medals will be struck at both the West Point Mint and San Francisco Mint.

Collectors will be charged $34.95 for each of the Proof 2016 American Liberty silver medals when the medals are offered for sale by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 23.

The 2016 medals will be struck with a plain edge on the same 1-ounce .999 fine silver planchets as American Eagle silver coins, and at both the West Point and San Francisco Mints.

The medals bear the same High Relief obverse and reverse designs as appear on the 2015-W American Liberty gold $100 coins. The High Relief silver medals were originally contemplated to be offered in 2015 but were moved to the 2016 calendar year because of a crowded 2015 production schedule.

Product limits or household ordering restrictions have not been announced by U.S. Mint officials.

Connect with Coin World: