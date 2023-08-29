Auctions raise funds for PAN ’Living American History’

Images courtesy of the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists.

John Mercanti, who retired in 2011 as the 12th chief engraver of the United States Mint, executed this bas-relief sculpt of the nation’s 16th president. Mercanti hand-signed his work, bottom right.

More than $8,000 was raised Aug. 8 at a benefit auction to support the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists’ Living American History Program.

The benefit auction was held during PAN’s Welcome to Pittsburgh dinner at the LeMont

Restaurant, in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, for which PAN was the host numismatic club.

As part of PAN’s Living American History Program, historical re-enactors for Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington travel to coin shows and visit schools. Depicting these historical men are Patrick McBride, PAN secretary-treasurer and incoming president, who portrays Franklin; Dennis Boggs, portraying Lincoln; and Curt Radabaugh, Washington.

The Aug. 8 benefit auction featured two bas-relief sculpts rendered and hand-signed by retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti. A framed profile portrait of McBride as Franklin was also auctioned.

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Mercanti has donated sculpts to raise funds for PAN programs annually since at least 2017.

One of Mercanti’s 2023 sculpt offerings was a front-facing likeness of Lincoln, 16th president of the United States.

A second sculpt was Mercanti’s rendition of St. George and the Dragon, a design also used on an Ascension Island St. George and the Dragon silver £10 coins in that island’s 2022 Modern Masters Series.

McBride, Boggs and Radabaugh were also at the David Lawrence Convention Center as part of the ANA’s convention week, Aug. 8 to 12.

The re-enactors had their backdrops and props set up on the convention hall bourse.

The ANA has financially sponsored most of the cost of their combined appearance.

Living History donations are always welcome, according to PAN officials.

The PAN Living American History Program relies on private and corporate donations.

All donations are directed to the PAN Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and are used to advance numismatic education.

Donations with checks payable to PAN may be mailed to PAN, 1985 Lincoln Way, Suite 23 #225, White Oak, PA 15131.

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