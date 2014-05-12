Auction prices realized for certified Bust half dollars upcoming

The second revision of Steve Herrman's Auction Prices Realized for Certified & Graded Bust Half Dollars 1794-1839 will be available in late June, according to the author.

Herrman's reference covers prices realized for all certified and graded Bust half dollars sold in major auctions over the past three years. This is in contrast to his Auction & Mail Bid Prices Realized, which focuses on Rarity 3+ to Rarity 8 varieties, condition census coins, Proof coins, Mint errors, and contemporary counterfeits.

According to the new and revised fifth edition of Al C. Overton's reference manual on early half dollars, renamed by its editor, Donald L. Parsley, in 2005 as United States Early Half Dollar Die Varieties 1794-1836, Rarity 3 varieties total from 201 to 500 examples, with Rarity 8 coins having one to three known examples.



Auction Prices Realized for Certified & Graded Bust Half Dollars 1794-1839 will be available in paperback for $25 postpaid ($22 if requested prior to June 1). The reference will also available in PDF format.

Copies will be mailed to John Reich Collectors Society members with an enclosed invoice. Advance payment is not required.



$1 will be donated to both JRCS and the Bust Half Nut Club for each copy sold.

Inquiries should be made to Steve Herrman via email at Herrman102@aol.com.

