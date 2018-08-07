A bit weakly struck, the coin has some wear at the high points, which accounts for the About Uncirculated 50 grade. Still, Heritage writes, “Satiny luster shines through the patina."

More than $6 million in rare U.S. coins traded hands in Heritage’s July 12 to 15 auctions at the Summer Florida United Numismatists convention in Orlando. Among the offered coins were plenty of always-popular key dates, some lightly circulated like the following example.

The coin:

1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent piece, AU-50

The price:

$8,100

The story:

The 1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent piece seems to have evaded sharp-eyed collectors until 1930 when an example was identified in an auction catalog. The “7” is clearly visible under “8” in the date, even on well-worn examples. Consistent with many Denver Mint 5-cent pieces of the era, the issue was generally not well-struck and the subject coin is a bit weakly struck, with some wear at the high points which accounts for the About Uncirculated 50 grade. Still, Heritage writes, “Satiny luster shines through the patina,” concluding, “The overall presentation is quite attractive for this important key issue.”

The overall look is one that some collectors love while others might avoid, with dove-gray surfaces that have green-gold and richer colored accents; the toning creating a kind of visual headband across James Earle Fraser’s Native American on the obverse. Since few were saved at the time of issue, the population is generally well-worn, so any lustrous About Uncirculated example is a prize. This one brought $8,100.