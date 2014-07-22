Attorney General Holder to unveil Marshals Service coin designs

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is scheduled to unveil obverse and reverse designs for the three-coin 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program at 11 a.m. Eastern Time July 23 at the U.S. Department of Justice, 950 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., in Washington, D.C.

Holder will be joined by U.S. Marshals Service Director Stacia Hylton and U.S. Mint Deputy Director Richard Peterson.

The enabling U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 112-104, authorizes minting, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to 100,000 gold half eagles, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars. Designs are to highlight the legacy of the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency and its 225 years of service to the country.

Other dignitaries in attendance will include: Sen. Mark L. Pryor, D-Ark., legislative sponsor in the Senate; Sen. John N. Boozman, R-Ark., co-sponsor in the Senate; Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., legislative sponsor in the House; Jim Dunn, president, U.S. Marshals Museum; Craig Floyd, CEO, National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund; and Jon Adler, president, Federal Law Enforcement Officer Association.