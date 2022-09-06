Atlanta coin club celebrates member Bill Fivaz

Bill and Marilyn Fivaz share a special moment with emcee David Crenshaw (left) and their cherished family members Jeanne, John (back), Diane, and Jake, amidst the joyous celebration of Bill’s 90th birthday.

The Metropolitan Coin Club of Atlanta held a celebration of esteemed numismatist Bill Fivaz’s 90th birthday at their recent club meeting. Fivaz is a member and serves on its board of directors.

The evening’s program included heartfelt remarks about Fivaz, delivered by club newsletter editor David Crenshaw, followed by a toast to honor him.

“I was deeply honored last night at our coin club (MCCA) meeting to have the members participate in celebrating the 50th anniversary of my 40th birthday, complete with a (non-alcoholic) toast, a food spread that was absolutely 5-star, and a delicious birthday cake. It was so nice to see everyone, even several that came from over a hundred miles away, join in the festivities. I thank everyone involved in the party and shall have very fond memories of it forever,” commented Fivaz.

Fivaz’s wife, Marilyn, daughter Diane and her husband John, and daughter-in-law Jeanne, and grandson Jake were also in attendance, adding to the warmth and joy of the celebration.

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Crenshaw, in his remarks to the club members, highlighted the significance of Fivaz’s contributions to the world of numismatics, emphasizing his dedication, expertise, and enduring impact on the hobby. Crenshaw led a heartfelt toast, celebrating Fivaz’s achievements and wishing him continued joy and fulfillment in his 90th year.

“I am proud to see our members come together to honor Bill Fivaz on his 90th birthday. His dedication to numismatics has left an indelible mark on our club and the entire numismatic community,” said Tom Youngblood, president of the Metropolitan Coin Club of Atlanta.

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