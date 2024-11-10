Artists invited to Weir Farm National Historical Park event

Weir Farm National Historical Park was the theme for the reverse design of the quarter dollar issued by the U.S. Mint in 2020 for Connecticut in the 11-year America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

Weir Farm National Historical Park has issued a call for artists to submit applications for six artist-in-residence stints of one month each.

Weir Farm National Historical Park, a national park for art, has been inspiring artists since 1882 when America’s beloved Impressionist painter Julian Alden Weir made the Wilton/Ridgefield, Connecticut, site his summer home.

The farm’s artistic focus was the theme of the reverse design of 2020’s Weir Farm National Historical Park quarter dollar in the U.S. Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters Program that ran from 2010 through 2021.

The call for artists opened Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2025.

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Established or emerging visual artists will be selected competitively through a juried process for the month-long residencies to take place from May to October 2025.

“Weir Farm’s AIR Program fosters contemporary artistic expression on site and prioritizes experimental and thought-provoking approaches to examining and interpreting our world through the medium of contemporary visual art practice,” according to Weir Farm officials.

To apply for the residency program, visit https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=14267, contact Kristin Lessard by telephone at 203-648-1241, or email Lessard at kristin_lessard@nps.gov; or visit the farm’s website.

Cancellation of the April 7, 2020, Weir Farm official quarter launch event was among the first of many Mint adjustments to official shut-downs of public gatherings in response to the then-rampant COVID-19 epidemic.

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