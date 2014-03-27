Artist donates glove to National Baseball Hall of Fame

The cherished childhood baseball glove that served as the inspiration for the common concave obverse for the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coins is headed to Cooperstown, N.Y.

California artist Cassie McFarland donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum the childhood baseball glove she used as inspiration for her winning commemorative coin design.

The glove was presented March 27 by U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios on McFarland’s behalf to Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

The presentation was made as part of the coin sales launch ceremonies held at the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

McFarland used the glove as the inspiration for the design that now appears on the obverses of the gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollars.

