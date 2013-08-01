Detecting Counterfeits: 1796 half starts as reproduction

What appears to be a rare 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, 15 Stars half dollar appears to have started life as a Gallery Mint reproduction, but has been artificially circulated down to Fair to About Good condition. An area has been tooled below the eagle’s claws, which is one of the places that the Gallery Mint stamped COPY into its reproductions.

The 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle, 15 Stars half dollar is a major U.S. rarity. With a current price in Coin Values of $25,000 in About Good 3, very few collectors seriously thinking about acquiring an example for their collection will be looking at uncertified examples.

On the other hand, many collectors might take a chance with a $25,000 coin that can be purchased for the bargain price of $1,500 to $2,500.

This is often a technique counterfeiters and their allies use, offering expensive coins at prices low enough to entice the unwary.

It doesn’t take many sales like this to make a counterfeiting operation profitable.

Altered reproduction

The piece shown here appears to have started life as a Gallery Mint copy.

These modern imitations are not precise copies — differences in design details, lettering and date digit styles are easy to see, and they are all stamped with the word COPY in an obvious place.

They meet all the requirements listed in the Hobby Protection Act, and are commonly bought and sold for what they are.

An unscrupulous individual took one of these copies and did his or her best to disguise its origin.

The piece has been artificially circulated all the way down to Fair to About Good condition, and darkly toned to look like a heavily worn coin.

The piece has an area that has been tooled below the eagle’s claws, which is one of the places that the Gallery Mint stamped COPY into its reproductions.

The area has been ground down to the point of becoming concave, but minute vestiges of the copy stamp remain. Those familiar with the nuances of GM reproductions shouldn’t be fooled by this piece.

Edge tampering

Even the edge of the coin has been changed, combining artificial wear and damage to hide the differences in the edge lettering.

The weight of this piece is 12.82 grams, which is reasonable for an early half dollar in low grade.

It is technically not a counterfeit or an alteration. But one can make a strong case for misrepresentation in the act of artificially circulating and wearing down the replica so that it may pass as genuine.

In any case, collectors need to be aware of the many reproductions that have been made, and the potential for mischief they possess.

Michael Fahey is a senior numismatist at ANACS in Denver, Colo.