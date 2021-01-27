Arthur P. Bernstein, collector and attorney, appointed to term on CCAC

Portrait image courtesy of Tucker Ellis LLC; CCAC logo courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The newest member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is Cleveland, Ohio, attorney Arthur P. Bernstein.

Cleveland, Ohio, attorney Arthur P. Bernstein is the newest member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Bernstein was given the oath of office by U.S. Mint Director David P. Ryder virtually, during a CCAC teleconference on Jan. 19.

Bernstein was appointed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to a four-year term representing the general public.

Bernstein fills the vacancy created by the expiration of Pennsylvania studio artist Jeanne Stevens-Sollman’s second four-year term representing the general public. Stevens-Sollman thanked her fellow CCAC members, U.S. Mint officials and supporting staff in assisting her in carrying out the CCAC mission.

A lifelong coin and banknote collector, Bernstein is currently the chief operating officer at Tucker Ellis LLC in Cleveland.

According to Bernstein’s biographical information on the law firm’s website, “Before joining Tucker Ellis, Art spent 17 years as executive director at Hopkins & Carley in San Jose, California. He is also a former director of the Office of Financial Planning & Analysis at the State Bar of California in San Francisco.

“Outside of his role in law firm management, Art is an active Boy Scout Leader and Eagle Scout, where he has had the opportunity to join tens of thousands of Scouts at international Jamborees. He is also a numismatist and enjoys sharing stories of his coin and banknotes collections.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter