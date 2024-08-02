Art of 1804 dollar offers security for collector

The work of artist Laura Verschoore showcasing the 1804 dollar features the latest in non-duplicating technology. The art will be auctioned at the 2024 ANA World’s Fair of Money.

The famed 1804 silver dollar has always drawn headlines and it will do so again in a unique way that brings added attention from history buffs and art collectors.

The first-ever artwork secured with NFP.io’s revolutionary technology featuring built-in self-authenticating anti-duplication features will be seen in the work of artist Laura Verschoore, who has chosen the iconic 1804 coin as her painting’s subject.

The groundbreaking piece goes to auction during the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money at the ANA banquet on August 9. Proceeds will benefit the Robert Lecce Advanced Adult Scholarship Program for 2025.

What makes it special?

Secret security features. Hidden within the canvas of the painting are three-dimensional non-replicable markers, invisible to the naked eye, that can be checked for authenticity using a quick and easy verification method. Think of it like a super high-tech fingerprint for your art, but even easier to confirm!

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Digital twin: Each painting is linked to a digital certificate of ownership, like a digital passport for your art, adding another layer of security and exciting possibilities, paving the way for future integration of AI-powered analysis.

“Since 1891, the American Numismatic Association has championed safeguarding the future of numismatics. In our world, security is everything. That’s why we’re thrilled to bring NFP.io’s trailblazing technology to market. It promises a giant leap forward towards eradicating counterfeiting,” said Thomas J. Uram, president of the ANA.

While this groundbreaking technology is focused on the art world, it can be impactful to all forms of collectibles in the future. For example, anyone, from seasoned collectors to first-time buyers, can now easily verify their art is genuine.

“At NFP.io, we are passionate about democratizing the art world,” says Yury Shapshal, CEO of NFP.io. “This means empowering everyone to participate with confidence. Our high-security paintings paired with blockchain registration are a groundbreaking step towards achieving this vision. We believe this technology has the potential to not only transform art ownership but also foster a new era of trust and transparency across creative industries.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.