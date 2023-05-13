Arnold Palmer may be honored with 2029 commemorative coinage

American golfer Arnold Palmer was recognized in 2011 with a congressional gold medal, a bronze duplicate of which is illustrated. 2029 commemorative coins are now being sought.

Legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks commemorative coins in 2029 to honor American golfer and philanthropist Arnold Palmer “for his service to our country, achievements in the sport of golf and his exemplary character.”

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., introduced the Arnold Daniel Palmer Commemorative Coin Act, H.R. 2808, on April 24.

Palmer, who died Sept. 25, 2016, at age 87, was recognized in 2011 with a congressional gold medal, bronze duplicates of which are available for sale from the U.S. Mint in 1.5-inch and 3-inch diameter issues for $20 and $160, respectively.

H.R. 2808 seeks a three-coin program to comprise Proof and Uncirculated versions of a gold $5 coin, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

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The bill would authorize the U.S. Mint to strike and sell up to 50,000 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The retail price of each coin issued would bear a surcharge — $35 on each $5 coin, $10 on each dollar and $5 on each half dollar.

The net surcharges after the Mint recouped all of its production and related costs would be paid “to the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation for application to general expenses associated with the fulfillment of the mission of the foundation, including costs associated with:

➤ Children’s health

➤ Character development through the game of golf

➤ Wellness through nature and

➤ The Palmer legacy in golf and American history.

The legislation requires coin designs that are emblematic of Arnold Palmer and his life and accomplishments, with at least one approved obverse design bearing the image of Arnold Palmer.

If enabling legislation is approved, proposed designs would be rendered by members of the U.S. Mint engraving staff and outside Artistic Infusion Program and recommended by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for final approval by the Treasury secretary.

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