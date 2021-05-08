April American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins sales down

Sales by the United States Mint of 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver bullion dollars plummeted in April, after high March sales.

United States Mint sales in April of American Eagle silver bullion coins dropped nearly 75% compared to the previous month. American Eagle gold bullion coin sales in April fell 41.6%. American Buffalo gold sales dipped 67.1% for April.

April sales of American Eagle silver bullion coins to authorized purchasers totaled 1,053,000 coins, down from 4,087,000 coins in March. The Mint opened the year with January sales of 4,775,000 silver American Eagles, and sold 3,191,500 of them in February.

Cumulative sales of the silver coins for the first four months of 2021 total 13,106,500 coins.

Gold American Eagle sales in April reached 38,500 ounces combined, in 1-ounce, half-ounce, quarter-ounce and tenth-ounce coins, following March sales of 66,000 ounces.

Cumulative 2021 American Eagle gold coin sales total 450,500 ounces — 406,000 ounces in 1-ounce coins, 15,500 ounces in half-ounce coins (31,000 coins), 14,000 ounces in quarter-ounce coins (56,000 ounces), and 15,000 ounces in tenth-ounce coins (150,000 coins).

American Buffalo 1-ounce gold coins sales in April reached 11,000 coins, compared with 33,500 in March. Cumulative 2021 sales total 122,000 coins.

The U.S. Mint recorded sales of 35,000 of the 1-ounce 2021 American Eagle platinum $100 bullion coins in March. No other platinum bullion coins have been offered this year.

Bullion sales to authorized purchasers in 2021 also include 50,000 of the 5-ounce .999 fine silver 2021 Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollars.

