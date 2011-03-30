April 8 deadline set for CCAC applications

The deadline for applications to become a member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is April 8.

The United States Mint will accept applications for a new member who is specially qualified in numismatics to replace former member Roger W. Burdette, who resigned March 1.

Numismatist and author Burdette resigned so he could testify as an expert witness for the Langbord family, which is seeking recovery of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles from the U.S. government. (See related article, Page 4.)

CCAC members are considered special government employees, who are subject to applicable conflict of interest laws and ethics regulations. Among other restrictions, they cannot testify as an expert witness against the federal government.

Burdette was appointed to the CCAC in 2008. His four-year term would have expired in 2012.

After the Mint reviews the applications, it will forward recommendations to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner for consideration and appointment.

Individuals wanting to be considered for appointment as a CCAC member who is specially qualified in numismatics by virtue of education, training or experience, should submit a letter, along with a resume or curriculum vitae, detailing specific educational credentials, skills, talents and experience.

Applications should be submitted by email to gweinman@usmint.treas.gov, by fax to (202) 756-6525, or by mail to the United States Mint, 801 Ninth St. N.W., Washington, DC 20220, Attn: Greg Weinman.

Submissions must be postmarked no later than April 8.

CCAC formation

The CCAC was created to advise the Treasury secretary on the selection of themes and design proposals for circulating coinage, bullion coinage, congressional gold medals and other medals. The CCAC also advises the secretary with regard to the events, persons or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins, as well as mintage levels and proposed designs of commemorative coins.

The CCAC is composed of 11 members — one specially qualified in numismatic collection curation; one specially qualified in the medallic arts or sculpture; one specially qualified in American history; one specially qualified in numismatics; three individuals representing the interests of the general public; and four individuals recommended by the leadership of both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.

CCAC members serve terms of four years. ¦