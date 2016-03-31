April 11 launch ceremony for Cumberland Gap quarter

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Kentucky will be bustling April 11 with the official launch ceremony for the the 2016 Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter dollar.

Press release from the U.S. Mint:

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Quarter Launch Ceremony Set for April 11

Local school kids will take charge of the ceremony welcoming the 32nd America the Beautiful Quarters® Program Coin.

WHAT: Join the fun, Monday, April 11, 2016, when two Middlesboro Elementary School fourth-grade students take the helm at the United States Mint launch ceremony for the America the Beautiful Quarters coin honoring Cumberland Gap National Historical Park. The event starts at 11 a.m. at the park’s visitor center on Pinnacle Road in Middlesboro, Ky. Event highlights include an en masse swearing in of more than 2,200 junior rangers. The free event will conclude with a coin exchange, where the public can trade cash for $10 rolls of newly minted Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarters.

WHO:

U.S. Representative Hal Rogers

National Park Service (NPS) Deputy Director Peggy O’Dell

NPS Director, Southeast Region, Stan Austin

United States Mint at Philadelphia Plant Manager Marc Landry

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs

Middlesboro Elementary School student Hattie Landen (master of ceremonies)

Middlesboro Elementary School student Makaya Patterson (master of ceremonies)

INVITED:

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell

U.S. Senator Rand Paul

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell

NPS Director Jon Jarvis

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin

WHEN: 11 a.m. ET, Monday, April 11, 2016

WHERE: Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Visitor Center, Pinnacle Rd., Middlesboro, KY 40965

Coin Forum

The United States Mint will host a coin forum the afternoon before the launch ceremony — 3 to 4 p.m. ET Sunday, April 10 — at the C.V. Whitney Convention Center in Pine Mountain State Resort Park at 1050 State Park Road in Pineville, Ky.

The coin forum is an opportunity for members of the public to express their views about future coinage, and learn about upcoming United States Mint coin programs and initiatives.

The Cumberland Gap National Historical Park quarter is the 32nd release in the United States Mint America the Beautiful Quarters Program, a 12-year initiative to honor 56 national parks and other national sites authorized by Public Law 110-456. Each year, the public will see five new national sites depicted on the reverses (tails sides) of the America the Beautiful Quarters. The United States Mint is issuing these quarters in the order in which the national sites were officially established.

