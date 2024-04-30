The Uncirculated 2024-W American Eagle gold $50 coin will be offered by the United States Mint sometime this summer. The anti-counterfeiting edge notch is in the 9 o’clock position.

Sometime this summer, the U.S. Mint expects to offer for sale the Uncirculated version of the 2024-W American Eagle 1-ounce .9167 fine gold $50 coin.

The Uncirculated 2024-W American Eagle gold $50 coin is sold directly to collectors from the U.S. Mint.

The position of its anti-counterfeiting edge notch that interrupts the reeding is relocated to the 9 o’clock position as viewed from the obverse.

The bureau introduced the edge notch in June 2021 when an enhanced obverse design and completely new reverse designs were inaugurated on all the 2021 American Eagle 1-ounce gold and silver coins.

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The U.S. Mint changed the position of the anti-counterfeiting edge notch for the 2022 issues and again on the 2023 issues, drawing little attention to the wandering device.

The anti-counterfeiting device appears on all versions of the redesigned 2021 American Eagle 1-ounce gold and silver coins, where it interrupts the reeding on the edge roughly at the 6 o’clock position, viewed from the obverse.

For the 2022 American Eagle 1-ounce gold and silver bullion coins (without Mint marks) and the Uncirculated and Proof coins (each carrying the W Mint mark), the anti-counterfeiting notch was relocated to roughly the 7 o’clock position.

On the 2022 American Eagle gold coins, viewed from the obverse, the notch appears below and left of the U.S. Capitol. On the 2022 American Eagle silver issues, the notch in the edge appears just below the sun.

For the bullion, Uncirculated and Proof issues of the 2023 1-ounce gold and silver coins, the edge notch was relocated once again and appears at the 3 o’clock position as viewed from the obverse.

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