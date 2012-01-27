ANS to host lectures Feb. 2 and 23

February sees the American Numismatic Society hosting lectures and presenting an award.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the ANS will be hosting a lecture presented by Dr. Andrea Bayer, associate curator in the Department of European Paintings at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, titled “Exploring the Renaissance Portrait from Donatello to Bellini.”

The program is part of the Stephen K. Scher Lecture series and will be held at the ANS headquarters, 75 Varick St., Floor 11, New York, NY 10013.

The ANS will offer a 5:30 p.m. reception, followed by the lecture at 6:00 p.m. A subscription dinner will be held following the event at a nearby restaurant.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, the ANS will be presenting its 2011 Huntington Award and hosting the Silvia Mani Hurter Memorial Lecture, held at its headquarters.

A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation of the award and the lecture to follow at 6:00 p.m. A nearby restaurant will host a subscription dinner following the event.

The recipient of the 2011 Archer M. Huntington Medal Award in recognition of outstanding career contributions to numismatic scholarship is Dr. Richard G. Doty, curator of the National Numismatic Collection at the National Museum of American History of the Smithsonian Institution. In addition to receiving the award, Doty will present a lecture titled “A Remarkably Close Fit: America’s Money and the Civil War.”

The Huntington Medal Award is conferred annually in honor of the late Archer M. Huntington. The medal that accompanies the award was designed in 1908 by Emil Fuchs to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the ANS.

Pre-registration is required for each event and each event costs $85 per person.

To attend either event, RSVP to Megan Fenselau by telephone at 212-571-4470, Ext. 117, or email her at membership@numismatics.org.

Government-issued photographic identification is required for entry to ANS headquarters.

For more information on the American Numismatic Society, visit the ANS website at www.numismatics.org. ¦