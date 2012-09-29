ANS to host 155th annual meeting Oct. 20

The American Numismatic Society will be holding its 155th annual meeting Saturday, Oct. 20, at the headquarters of the American Numismatic Society, 75 Varick St., Floor 11, New York, NY 10013.

The gathering will commence at 3:00 p.m. with remarks and presentations by officers and staff. An election of trustees will be held, followed by an unveiling of new donor plaques.

Members of the society added to the Wall of Benefactors are John W. Adams, Abraham D. Sofaer and Marian Scheuer Sofaer. Wall of Library Donors include William A. Burd, in honor of D. Brent Pogue.

Medals by J. Sanford Saltus Award recipient Joao Duarte will be on exhibit for meeting attendees.

The meeting will be followed by a reception.

For more information, contact the ANS membership office by telephone at 212-571-4470, Ext. 117, or email it at membership@numismatics.org. ¦