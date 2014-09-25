ANS to honor Elizabeth and Stanley DeForest Scott

Elizabeth and Stanley DeForest Scott, longtime benefactors to the American Numismatic Society, will receive the group’s Trustees’ Award at the ANS’s annual Dinner Gala at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City on Jan. 8, 2015.

Mr. Scott is a real estate developer and is presently general partner of 145 Hudson Street Associates and president of Hudson Square Management Corp. He has been a member of the ANS since 1993. He was elected to Fellow in 2003, when he also began serving on the ANS Board of Trustees. He served for nine years, stepping down in 2012. His accomplishments during his tenure included helping with the sale of the former ANS building and the subsequent relocation to its new headquarters.

The ANS’s Sept. 22 press release notes that while he has broad numismatic interests and has donated ancient Greek and Sicilian coins to the ANS, his abiding love is for Colonial and American material. It states, “Among his past gifts to the ANS in this realm are a group of Carson City mint silver dollars of the 1880s, rare platinum proofs of the Fraunces Tavern Museum ‘Sons of the Revolution’ bicentennial commemoration medal, and George Washington’s Farewell medals in platinum, gold, bronze, and silver.”

Elizabeth Forbes Hazard Scott has a particular interest in groups involved in Anglo-American history since her grandparents were born in England.

Funds raised during the gala are used to fulfill the ANS’s mission of supporting research and education in numismatics. For information on purchasing gala tickets or program advertisements, please contact Viviana Londono-Danailov at 212-571-4470, Ext. 117, email her, or visit the ANS's Gala 2015 website.