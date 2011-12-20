ANS to fete Harlan J. Berk at 2012 Annual Dinner Gala

Chicago coin dealer Harlan J. Berk, right, shown receiving the American Numismatic Association’s Numismatist of the Year Award in August from then ANA President Cliff Mishler, left, will be recognized Jan. 5 in New York with the American Numismatic Society’s Trustees’ Award.

The American Numismatic Society’s 2012 Annual Dinner Gala Jan. 5 will honor Chicago dealer Harlan J. Berk with its Trustees’ Award and Frederic G. Withington with its Distinguished Service Award.

The event, which includes an auction conducted by Harmer Johnson, an ANS fellow, will be held in the Empire Room at The Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, 301 Park Ave. (at 50th Street) in New York City.

Berk, an ANS fellow and founding member of the Augustus B. Sage Society, is being recognized for his commitment to the ANS and numismatics. Berk is founder and president of Harlan J. Berk Ltd. and Gemini Numismatic Auctions LLC.

Withington, an ANS life fellow, is being honored for his volunteer services to the ANS since 1988. He has been an active participant in cataloging the ANS collection for more than a decade.

A reception will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and auction at 7:45 p.m.

Individual tickets are priced at $500. Sponsorship for tables of 10 are available at the bronze level for $5,000, silver level at $10,000, gold level at $15,000 and platinum level at $25,000.

Reservations must be made by Dec. 30.

For further information or to make reservations, contact Megan Fenselau at the ANS by telephone at 212-571-4470, or email her at membership@numismatics.org. ¦