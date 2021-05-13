ANS seeks speakers for September COAC

The return of the ANS Coinage of the Americas Conference in September will center on the life and works of Victor David Brenner.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the American Numismatic Society will conduct a Coinage of the Americas Conference. The 2021 event is scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.

Since the mid-1980s, the COAC has functioned as a venue for presentations of academic research pertaining to numismatics of the Western Hemisphere. The papers given at past COACs have routinely been published, resulting in several edited volumes. These texts are now standard references on their respective topics.

After 2009, the COAC experienced a hiatus, which will end with this year’s conference.

For COAC 2021, the ANS seeks presentations and papers related to famed sculptor Victor David Brenner, in honor of the 150th anniversary of his birth June 12, 1871. Born in what is now Lithuania, Brenner initially followed in the family business of jewel engraving before immigrating to the United States in 1890. After studying in both the United States and, most notably, in Paris with Oscar Roty, Brenner quickly positioned himself to become one of the foremost medalists in the United States.

While his most well-known piece is, undoubtedly, the Lincoln cent of 1909, Brenner created more than 200 medallic works of art throughout his illustrious 35-year career. He produced works privately for the United States Mint, the Medallic Art Co., and several other producers of the early 20th century. Even in his own lifetime, his rise to fame in America during a time of mass immigration to the United States was heralded as the ultimate achievement of the “American Dream.”

Proposal submissions can be connected to either his life or his work. They can be those related to (but not limited to):

➤ His biography, or specific sections of his life.

➤ Historical narratives of specific works of art produced by Brenner.

➤ Brenner’s work or style in comparison to (an)other contemporary artist(s).

➤ His relationships with other artists, companies, or the U.S. Mint.

➤ Exhibitions that featured his work.

➤ Brenner’s legacy beyond his life.

During the conference, each presenter will have 50 minutes, including time for Q&A. After the conference, each invited participant has until Dec. 31 to submit a polished article for possible inclusion in an edited volume. Final papers should be no more than 8,000 words (not including tables, charts, image captions, or references).

The ANS plans to hold this as a hybrid event, with speakers and attendees participating both in person and online. It is expected to be the first major event hosted by the ANS since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Conditions for in-person attendance will be dependent on the requirements implemented by the ANS at that time, based on CDC and New York state guidelines.

For submission proposals, please provide the title of the topic, a 200-word abstract, and speaker or presenter information (name, title, agency or organization, and contact information) to Dr. Jesse Kraft at jkraft@numismatics.org by July 1. The selection committee will notify those who submitted successful proposals by July 15, 2021.

